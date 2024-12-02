A holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris today, December 2, due to the heavy rains in the district. The school holiday was announced by district collector Lakshmi Bhavya. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain in the Nilgiris district today. The weather agency also said that the depression, a remnant of Cyclonic Storm Fengal over the north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, moved west-northwestward at a speed of 7 km/h during the past six hours and was centred at 11:30 pm on December 1 (Sunday). Tamil Nadu: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Inspects Cyclone Affected Areas in Villupuram.

Schools and Colleges Closed in Nilgiris District Today

Tamil Nadu | Due to the heavy rains in the Nilgiris district, a holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in the district today: District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya. IMD predicts light thunderstorm & lightning with light to moderate rain in the district today — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2024

