Curfew Announced in Imphal West District Till May 17 to Contain COVID-19 Spread

Manipur: Imphal West district administration imposes curfew till May 17 under Section 144 of CrPC to contain #COVID19 spread; essential services & people going for vaccination & COVID test exempted from restrictions. pic.twitter.com/2QM9LILlzJ — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

