The residents of the Salaya village in the Mandvi block of Kutch are being evacuated in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy. According to the India Meteorological Department ( IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to land on Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions and adjoining Pakistan coasts on June 15. The Western Railway has cancelled around 95 trains running through, originating, or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat. High Tide in Mumbai Video: High Tidal Waves, Triggered by Cyclone Biparjoy, Seen in Arabian Sea Near Worli Sea Face.

Residents of Salaya Village Evacuated:

#WATCH | Residents of Salaya village in Mandvi block of Kutch being evacuated, in wake of #CycloneBiparjoy.#Gujarat pic.twitter.com/AK1KAcMlbp — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023

