According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Biparjoy, which is positioned over the east-central Arabian Sea, has strengthened into a "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and is heading north-eastward at a rapid rate. The storm's escalating intensity caused high tides in Mumbai. By midday on June 15, it is anticipated to traverse between Mandvi, Gujarat, and Karachi, Pakistan, according to the weather service's forecast. Jamnagar Hit by Cyclone Biparjoy Videos: Terrifying Scenes as Heavy Rains and Strong Winds Wreak Havoc in Gujarat Town, Several Structures Damaged.

High Tidal Waves Hit Mumbai as Biparjoy Turns Into Severe Cyclonic Storm

#WATCH | High tidal waves witnessed in Mumbai due to the impact of #CycloneBiparjoy in Arabian Sea (Visuals from Worli Sea Face) pic.twitter.com/rgPcZjhFnv — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

