Moderate rainfall with gusty winds lashed several parts of Andhra Pradesh as cyclone Michaung is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam today, December 5. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, December 4, said that the deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal, which has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung', is likely to strengthen further and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh by today morning. Cyclone Michaung Update: Cyclonic Storm Likely to Make Landfall Between Nellore, Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Moderate Rainfall in Bapatla

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | As Severe Cyclonic Storm Michaung is likely to make landfall today on the southern coast of the state between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla, moderate rainfall with gusty winds is being experienced in Bapatla. pic.twitter.com/3y4Zi6oOv7 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2023

