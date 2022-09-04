Former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry on Sunday died in a car accident. Cyrus Mistry was killed in the accident after his car hit a divider on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Palghar. He was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in his Mercedes car. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences on the demise of former chairman of Tata Sons. He said that "Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues." He further said that "Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations." Also Read | Cyrus Mistry Dies in Car Accident: Watch Video of the Vehicle Involved in Fatal Mishap.

Shocked and deeply pained to know about the demise of Former Chairman of Tata Sons Shri Cyrus Mistry in an unfortunate accident near Palghar. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. ॐ शान्ति 🙏 Spoke to DGP and instructed for detailed investigations. pic.twitter.com/1v0FiAEAtw — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)