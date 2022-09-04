Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident on Sunday. Reportedly, the accident took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Palghar. Along with Mistry, Jahangir Dinsha Pandol also passed away in a tragic accident. Meanwhile, Darius Pandole, and Anayata Pandole were seriously injured in a fatal crash, said Palghar police.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | 4 people present inside vehicle that crashed in Maharashtra's Palghar area, leading to the death of ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry & one Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. One Darius Pandole & Anayata Pandole injured: Palghar Police (Video source: Palghar Dist Info Office) https://t.co/mWOib54hKapic.twitter.com/zNjrN4S0dw — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

