A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Dahisar East area today, May 7. Twitter user Satya took to the micro-blogging site to share the news about the blaze. He said that the blaze erupted near Waghdevi Mitra Mandal in Dahisar's Vaishali Nagar. Satya also said that the fire brigade did not reach the spot yet. While the cause of the fire is not known, there have been no reports of casualties so far. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Mumbai's Dahisar Area

Fire broke at Near Waghdevi mitra mandal, Vaishali Nagar, Dahisar E@MumbaiPolice Fire brigade not yet reached pic.twitter.com/dnggf9sJ1s — Satya (@poojarysatya) May 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)