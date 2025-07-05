In a disturbing incident on the Ahmedabad-Indore highway near Asaidi village in Gujarat’s Dahod district, a truck driver named Nasirbhai was brutally beaten by RTO Inspector V.K. Parmar and two personnel after allegedly failing to stop at a checkpoint. The officers threw a barricade, puncturing the truck’s tire, and forcibly dragged Nasirbhai out before assaulting him with a stick. A passerby, Vineshbhai Rawat, recorded the violent scene, which has since gone viral on social media. Nasirbhai, hospitalized with injuries, said he pleaded with the officers to stop and offered to pay fines. Public outrage has erupted, with calls for immediate suspension and arrest of the officials involved in the apparent misuse of power. ‘I’ll Kill Him If I Want’: Furious Mother Brutally Thrashes Son Over Minor Issue in Rajasthan’s Karauli, Threatens Husband Too; Video Goes Viral.

Gujarat RTO Inspector Caught Beating Truck Driver on Highway

