A disturbing video from Karauli, Rajasthan, has gone viral showing a mother mercilessly beating her young son over a minor issue — reportedly for forgetting to pick up a spoon. The clips show her hitting the child with utensils, kicking him as he cries in a corner, and yelling death threats. When a family member recording the video tries to intervene, the enraged woman defends her actions, saying, “He’s my son, I’ll kill him if I want.” In another part of the footage, she is seen abusing and threatening her husband. Pune Horror: Woman Brutally Slams Pet Cat on Floor, Tosses It in Air; Authorities Detain Accused After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Woman Thrashes Child

This is a case of abuse of husband and also kids in Karauli, Rajasthan. Kindly look into the matter and take action@RajPoliceHelp @CHILDLINE1098 @KarauliPolice @ankitgargrc pic.twitter.com/FWKFoAyNMc — Harsh Asija (@harshasija8) July 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)