Several house boats were gutted after massive fire broke out in Dal Lake’s Ghat Number 9 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday morning. Reports said that soon after the incident, fire tenders reached to the spot to douse off the flames. Video and pic from the spot shows the house boats completely engulfed in flames as officers try to douse it off. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in 11-Storey Residential Building in Vile Parle, Video Shows Flames Emanating From Flat.

Dal Lake Fire

VIDEO | At least five house boats destroyed in fire at Srinagar's Dal Lake. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/jv9hX8KCgE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 11, 2023

A Massive Fire breaks out in Dal Lake Ghat No 9, Several Boats Gutted, Fire Service on job More Details Emerging.@DDNewslive @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/SfQqsiofXb — DD NEWS SRINAGAR (@ddnewsSrinagar) November 11, 2023

