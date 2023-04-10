Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader, released an apology on Monday (April 10) for kissing a young boy on the lips at a Buddhist event and telling him to "suck my tongue". After an immense backlash on social media, the Tibetan spiritual leader released an official statement, saying, "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident." He apologised to the boy and his family and to the people who are hurt by his words and actions across the globe. Dalai Lama Kisses Boy on Lips at Buddhist Event, Asks Him ‘Suck My Tongue’; Video Goes Viral.

Dalai Lama Releases Apology Statement

A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have… pic.twitter.com/R2RNjhB5b3 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2023

