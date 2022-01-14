New Delhi, January 14: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) headed Subject Expert Committee will on Friday review applications of SII and Bharat Biotech for Covishield and Covaxin vaccines for full market approval to the vaccines, said reports. Bharat Biotech had on Thursday announced that its 'Covaxin' was now a universal vaccine approved for both adults and children.

DCGI's Subject Expert Committee to review applications of Bharat Biotech and SII for full market approval to Covaxin and Covishield today: Sources — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2022

