Delhi: A 17-year-old boy admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre after being beaten up and stabbed by 3 boys in Kalkaji area when he allegedly objected to them following his sister and passing indecent remarks. Case registered, further investigation is underway. — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

