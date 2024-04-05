Delhi's AAP Minister Atishi raised eyebrows by questioning the timing of Election Commission notices, alleging a suspicious pattern where BJP complaints resulted in swift EC action. Speaking to the media, Atishi alleged collusion between the EC and BJP, stating, "BJP filed a complaint on April 4, and on April 5, the news of the Election Commission's notice was broadcast on every channel. BJP claims that the EC has sent a notice to me. I received the notice 30 minutes later. It appears BJP is aware of EC's notices in advance." Atishi suggested a coordinated effort between the BJP and the EC, insinuating that the BJP might be privy to the EC's actions beforehand. Atishi further questioned, "Is the notice being issued by the EC or by the BJP?" Urging the EC to safeguard democracy, Atishi appealed for impartiality, emphasising the need to prevent undue influence from any political entity. Top AAP Leaders to Be Arrested? Atishi Claims She Along With Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak and Raghav Chadha Will Be Arrested Before Lok Sabha Election (Watch Video).

AAP Minister Atishi Questions Election Commission Notices Timing

#WATCH | Delhi Minister Atishi says, "... On 4 April, the BJP registered a complaint against one of my press conferences. On 5 April at 11:15 am, news channels flash that a notice had been sent to Atishi, but half an hour after the news, I got the notice in the mail. This means… pic.twitter.com/rROnKiI71O — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

VIDEO | Here's what Delhi Minister Atishi (@AtishiAAP)said after being served a show-cause notice by the Election Commission of India. "BJP filed a complaint on April 4, and on April 5, the news of the Election Commission's notice was broadcast on every channel. BJP claims that… pic.twitter.com/8DbxjGXN0j — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 5, 2024

