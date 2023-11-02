Commercial vehicles and trucks that run on diesel have been banned under GRAP stage III in Delhi as the city's air quality index dipped further on Thursday. "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the CAQM decides that ALL actions as envisaged under stage III of the GRAP -'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the stage I and II actions already in force," Commission for Air Quality Management said in a statement. Delhi Air Pollution: Hospitals Witness Spike in Emergency Patients As Air Quality Dips in National Capital, Says AIIMS.

GRAP Stage Three Imposed in Delhi:

GRAP stage III imposed in Delhi as air quality deteriorates Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the CAQM decides that ALL actions as envisaged under stage III of the GRAP -'Severe' Air Quality… pic.twitter.com/AxwNVGu57r — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

Entry of Light Commercial Vehicles, Trucks Banned

Entry of light commercial vehicles, diesel-guzzling trucks banned in Delhi under Stage III of Centre's pollution control plan: Official order — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2023

