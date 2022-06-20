As protests against the new Agnipath recruitment scheme rise in different parts of the country, the government is actively taking measures to ensure the safety of the civilians. AP Joshiya, Assistant Security Commissioner, RPF said informed that the security arrangements have been strengthened at Nizamuddin Railway station to ensure the safety of people& Railway property, amid calls over Bharat Bandh. However, Train movements are not disrupted. 'Passengers are comfortably departing & arriving.

