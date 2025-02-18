A speeding Audi luxury sports car crashed into a tree in Delhi's Lodhi Road late Monday night, February 17. News agency PTI shared a video of the Audi crash in Delhi crash on X, formerly Twitter. The video showed the damaged Audi convertible luxury sports car. More details are awaited. Delhi Mercedes Crash: Man Dies After Speeding Luxury Car Rams Into Cycle and Drags Him for Several Metres, Driver Arrested.

Delhi Audi Crash

VIDEO | Delhi: A speeding luxury car crashed into a tree in Lodhi Road area late last night. More details are awaited.#DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/yJMse3QjtK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2025

