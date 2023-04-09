A 19-year-old boy, Aakash, suddenly died on a dancing floor at his cousin's engagement ceremony in JJ Camp, Badli Village. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead. The parents were with him as he fell on the floor but did not suspect his death. Heart Attack Caught on Camera! Ujjain Mahakal Temple Priest's 17-Year-Old Son Dies While Performing Sword Stunts, Video of Shocking Incident Goes Viral.

Boy Dies On Dancing Floor In Delhi's JJ Camp

