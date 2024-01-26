The Delhi Assembly Budget Session is set to take place from 15th to 20th February, as announced by the Government of Delhi. Finance Minister Atishi will present the Budget on the 16th of February, marking a key event in the session. The Kejriwal government has forwarded the file of the Budget Session to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, indicating the official commencement of the budgetary process. Union Budget 2024-25: What Is Interim Budget? How Is It Different From the Annual Budget? All You Need To Know About.

Delhi Budget 2024-25

Delhi Assembly Budget Session to be held from 15th to 20th February. Finance Minister Atishi will present the Budget on 16th February. The Kejriwal government has sent the file of the Budget Session to Lt Governor VK Saxena: Government of Delhi — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)