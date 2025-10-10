A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus was gutted after a fire near Mori Gate on Friday, October 10, news agency PTI reported. Soon after receiving information of the incident, fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot, and the fire was brought under control, the report said. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Building in Gandhinagar, Video Shows Thick Black Smoke Billowing out of Windows.

Delhi DTC Bus Fire

VIDEO | Delhi: DTC bus plying on route 120 gutted after it caught fire earlier today near Mori Gate. No injuries were reported in the incident.#DelhiNews (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/rKkVsOX3fG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2025

