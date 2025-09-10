A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi’s Maurice Nagar area, where a cab driver allegedly masturbated while driving with a female student as his passenger. The victim immediately filed a complaint with the local authorities, prompting swift action by Delhi Police. The accused has been identified as Lom Shankar, who reportedly carried out the act during the ride, putting the passenger in a vulnerable situation. Police seized the cab as part of the investigation and confirmed that a detailed inquiry is underway. Lom Shankar has been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. Delhi Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl’s Body Found in Suitcase in Dayalpur, Family Alleges Sexual Assault; Paramilitary Personnel Deployed (Watch Videos).

Delhi Cab Driver Arrested for Masturbating in Front of Female Passenger

Delhi | A cab driver, Lom Shankar arrested by the Police for allegedly masturbating while driving the car, with a female student present as the passenger. The action was taken based on the complaint of the student. The cab has been seized. The incident occurred in Maurice Nagar… — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

