The swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister of Delhi is likely to be held on February 19 or 20, sources said on February 14. As per the reports, the BJP legislative party meeting may took place on February 17 or 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Delhi late on Friday will intensify the preparations for government formation in the national capital. Who Will Be New Delhi CM? BJP To Decide Name After PM Narendra Modi Returns From US Visit, Say Sources.

Delhi CM Swearing-In Date

