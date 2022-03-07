Late Sunday night, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in connection with an ongoing investigation into the NSE co-location scandal. She has been arrested in Delhi and she was presented in district court on Today. The agency will ask the district court for her interrogation. On Saturday, a special CBI court overruled the former NSE director's early release on bail.

Check Tweet:

Delhi court reserves order on CBI plea seeking custodial interrogation of ex-MD & CEO of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna in co-location case — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)