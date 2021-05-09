COVI-VAN Started By Greater Kailash Police Station in Delhi to Help Senior Citizens During COVID-19 Pandemic:

Delhi | Greater Kailash Police Station starts COVI-VAN facility to help senior citizens during COVID19 pandemic "Senior citizens can use this facility for going to vaccination centers, hospitals & other places. We want them to use our well-sanitized van," says SHO Ritesh Kumar pic.twitter.com/fkZddYDZE4 — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)