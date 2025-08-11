Panic gripped Delhi's Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station area when a gas cylinder at a food cart suddenly burst into flames on Monday morning, August 11. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing a dramatic explosion, raging flames and a thick black cloud of smoke. Fortunately, no casualties or serious injuries were reported. Delhi Police and fire department officials responded swiftly, cordoning off the area and bringing the situation under control. Delhi Cylinder Blast: 1 Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Erupts Due to Gas Cylinder Explosion in Motia Khan Area (See Pics).

Delhi Cylinder Blast

Delhi: Live Cylinder Blast Cylinder explosion at food cart outside Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station It happened on Sunday @DCPDwarka@grok pic.twitter.com/JtK4Vzzb8g — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) August 11, 2025

Fireball Erupts As Gas Cylinder Explodes at Food Cart Outside Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station

