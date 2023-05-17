A massive fire broke out at a shoe manufacturing factory in Narela industrial area in Delhi. At least 24 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Fearing the spread of fire, the nearby factories were also evacuated. No casualties have been reported in the incident. Mumbai Fire: Level 2 Blaze Erupts in Shanties of Slum Near Nargis Dutt Road in Bandra, No Casualties Reported.

Delhi Fire

A massive fire broke out in a shoes manufacturing factory in Delhi's Narela Industrial area last night. A total of 24 fire tenders were engaged to bring the fire under control. No casualties were reported in the incident pic.twitter.com/Kb3pLSYNOC — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

