Fire broke out at Vithal Bhai Patel House on Thursday. Fire tenders were rushed the spot and rescue work is underway. Further information into the incident is awaited. Thane Fire: Blaze Erupts At a Building in Charai, Thirteen People Rescued.

Delhi Fire:

Delhi | Fire breaks out at Vithal Bhai Patel House. Fire tenders reached the spot. Rescue work is underway. pic.twitter.com/206ZklA0Ff — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)