A massive fire broke out in Delhi today, December 12. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a house in the Greater Kailash area of the national capital. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Auto Spare Parts Warehouse in Kashmere Gate, Seven Fire Tenders Deployed.

House Catches Fire in Delhi

#WATCH | A massive fire breaks out in a house in the Greater Kailash area of Delhi. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7AcSxXsqHH — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)