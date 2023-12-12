New Delhi, December 12: A fire broke out in an auto spare parts warehouse on Nicholson Road in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area in the early hours of Tuesday, fire officials said.

Seven fire tenders have reached the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire, the Delhi Fire Service said. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Shop in Kirti Nagar, 17 Fire Tenders Deployed.

Delhi Fire Video

#WATCH | Delhi Fire Service ADO Sumit Kumar says, "The fire is in the Kashmere Gate area... Among the auto spare parts materials, the plastic and rubber items have caught fire. We received the call at 9.30 pm. There are 7 fire tenders on the spot. There is no information on any… https://t.co/IQweGR2XZh pic.twitter.com/StsTbV2B7B — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

Further details are awaited.

