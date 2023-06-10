A massive fire broke out at Kamla Market in Delhi today, June 10. After the blaze was reported, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials of the Delhi Fire Service said that the blaze has been brought under control. While the cause of the fire is not known, so far, there has been no report of any casualties. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts in Slums of Jahangirpuri Area, Dousing Operation Underway (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks Out at Kamla Market in Delhi

#WATCH | Fire broke out at Kamla Market in Delhi. Several fire tenders on the spot. Fire has been brought under control: Delhi Fire Service pic.twitter.com/XoKZJyIu1n — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)