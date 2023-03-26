The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday appointed Bansuri Swaraj as the state co-convenor of the BJP Delhi State Legal Cell. Bansuri Swaraj is the daughter of the late BJP leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj. She is also an advocate in the Supreme Court. Sushma Swaraj's Daughter Bansuri Fulfills Mother's Promise to Lawyer Harish Salve Regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav Case, See Emotional Picture.

Bansuri Swaraj Appointed As Delhi BJP State Co-Convenor

