Delhi Govt Files FIR Against Indigo, SpiceJet Air Asia And Vistara For Failing To Check Negative RT-PCR Reports of Passengers From Maharashtra:

Delhi government lodges FIR against four airlines --IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, & AirAsia for failing to check negative RT-PCR COVID reports of passengers travelling to the national capital from Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)