The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nurses Union to ensure that its members and nursing officers who are on strike to join the duties immediately. The strike began this morning. The court will hear the case tomorrow.

Delhi HC has directed the AIIMS nurses union to ensure that the employees including nurses who are on strike join duties. The court has listed the matter for tomorrow morning at 10.30pm. A petition was moved by AIIMS administration against the ongoing strike by nurses. — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

