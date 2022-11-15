The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea moved by Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s order to freeze Shiv Sena's "bow and arrow" party symbol. On October 8, ECI directed both Thackeray and Eknath Shinde's factions to not use the name "Shiv Sena" or the symbol "bow and arrow" till further orders. both factions were allotted different symbols and names for the Andheri East bypoll. Uddhav Thackeray's Faction Gets Another Setback As MP Gajanan Kirtikar Joins Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena-Balasaheb Thackeray.

Delhi High Court Dismisses Uddhav Thackeray's Plea:

Delhi High Court dismisses Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to freeze the election symbol of 'Bow and Arrow'. — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)