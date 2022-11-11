In what can be seen as another jolt for Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray faction leader and MP Gajanan Kirtikar on Friday joined Eknath Shinde's faction. According to reports, on Friday, Kirtikar reached the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde where he is said to have joined the Shinde group which is now known as Shiv Sena (Balasaheb Thackeray). Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Govt Forms Maharashtra Institution for Transformation Along Lines of NITI Aayog.

Gajanan Kirtikar Joins Eknath Shinde Faction

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena- Uddhav Thackeray faction leader & MP Gajanan Kirtikar today joined Eknath Shinde's faction — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)