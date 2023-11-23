The Delhi High Court recently granted bail to a man accused of murdering his female partner, saying that the duo had a suicide pact. The court noted that the man charged with murder had entered into a suicide pact with the victim-woman after his family forcibly got him married to another woman in 2016. While hearing the case, Justice Vikas Mahajan found merit in the submission made by the counsel representing the accused. The court said that after the suicide pact, the woman was able to kill herself while the man was saved as his country-made pistol did not fire. HC on Pension: Delhi High Court Imposes Rs 20,000 Fine on Central Government for Making 96-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Wait for Over 40 Years to Get His Pension.

They Had a Suicide Pact

