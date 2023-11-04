The Central government was recently fined ₹20,000 by the Delhi High Court for taking a “lackadaisical approach” in paying the pension of a 96-year-old freedom fighter. The Court noted that the case represented the depressing situation in which 96-year-old Uttim Lal Singh, a freedom movement fighter, had to run from pillar to post and wait more than 40 years to receive his pension. Justice Subramonium Prasad bemoaned the indifference the Indian government had given to the liberation fighters who had battled for the country's independence. The government was also ordered by the court to issue Singh's Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension from 1980, together with 6% annual interest, within a span of 12 weeks. HC on Pension: Kerala High Court Slams State Government for Denying Freedom Fighter’s Pension to Daughter.

Delhi HC Imposes Fine on Cental Government

