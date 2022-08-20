On Saturday, the Delhi High Court granted interim bail to a pregnant undertrial woman saying that every pregnant woman deserves dignity. The court also observed that giving birth in custody can be traumatic for both, the mother and the child. The court granted three months of interim bail to the pregnant undertrial prisoner who was expecting her delivery in jail. While granting bail, Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said that the pregnancy of a woman is a special circumstance that needs to be appreciated.

