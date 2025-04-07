A bizarre video from the Delhi Metro has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers shocked and concerned over public behavior and rule violations. The viral clip shows a young man casually eating a boiled egg and drinking what appears to be alcohol inside a metro coach. In the video, the man is seen sitting on a reserved seat, completely unfazed by his surroundings or the rules that prohibit such actions. What’s more disturbing is that he uses the metal handrail of the metro to peel his egg — an act not only unhygienic but also disrespectful to shared public space. This blatant disregard for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) regulations — which strictly ban eating and drinking inside metro coaches — has sparked outrage online. Netizens have slammed the man’s behavior, urging authorities to take swift action. The DMRC is yet to respond officially, but officials in the past have reiterated that violations of metro rules can attract penalties, including fines or bans from travel. An investigation may soon follow as the video continues to circulate widely. Delhi Shocker: Mentally Ill Man Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Metro at Mayur Vihar-1 Station.

Man Eats Egg, Drinks Alcohol Inside Coach