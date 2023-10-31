A shocking video of a man urinating inside the Delhi Metro train compartment has surfaced on social media and left internet users disgusted. The 17-second video shows a man urinating in a plastic bottle inside the metro train. The clip was recorded by another passenger who called out the man for his obscene act. The man can be heard saying it is because of compulsion ("Majboori hai"). Delhi Metro Suicide: Bank Officer Jumps in Front of Metro Train at Udyog Bhawan Station, Dies.

Delhi Metro Urination Video:

