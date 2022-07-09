On Saturday, National flags at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament were seen flying at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country as a mark of respect to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated yesterday, July 8. On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock over the tragic demise of Abe and in a tweet said: "As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister #ShinzoAbe, a one-day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022."

Check tweet:

Delhi | National flags at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as one-day state mourning is being observed in the country as a mark of respect to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe who was assassinated yesterday, July 8 pic.twitter.com/4lwY9PPYn4 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

