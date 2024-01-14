The Central Government on Sunday, January 14, banned non-essential construction work in the Delhi and NCR region amid rising air pollution. Besides non-essential construction work, the plying BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers have also been banned in Delhi and NCR amid worsening air quality. The development comes after the CAQM Sub-Committee decided to invoke an 8-point action plan as per Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region. Delhi Air Pollution: CAQM to Invoke Eight-Point Action Plan in NCR With Immediate Effect to Prevent Deterioration of Air Quality; Check Details Here.

Centre Bans Non-Essential Construction Work

Centre bans non-essential construction work, plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR amid worsening air quality — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

