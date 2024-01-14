CAQM Sub-Committee decided to invoke an 8-point action plan as per Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region. The GRAP Stage-III restrictions include closing down operations of stone crushers, closing down all mining and associated activities in the NCR, and a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR (except certain categories of projects). NCR State governments/GNCTD will now impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. State governments in NCR and GNCTD may also take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode'. Delhi Air Pollution: Ban on Plying of BS III Petrol and BS IV Diesel Vehicles in National Capital Amid Worsening Air Quality.

Delhi Air Pollution

