Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday welcomes PM Modi's decision of reducing fuel prices. "I thank PM for reduction of Rs 7/liter in diesel, Rs 9.5/liter in petrol & Rs 200 per cylinder under Ujjwala scheme for domestic cylinders," he said. Khattar also said that the decision will help the common people.

Check tweet:

