The Delhi Police on Monday took to social media and shared a clip from Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup final to share a message for its citizens. In the video clip, two Pakistani players can be seen colliding with each other as they go for a catch. However, they eventually end up dropping the catch which later proves costly for them. Sharing the video clip, the Delhi police urged people to be careful. They captioned the post "Ae Bhai, Zara Dekh Ke Chalo" with the hashtag #RoadSafety and #AsiaCup2022Final.

Watch Video:

