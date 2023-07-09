Heavy rainfall continued to lash several areas of Delhi on Sunday. The heavy downpour in the national capital led to waterlogging and traffic jams in the city. Amid all of this, a video of drainage (nullah) breaking in the Srinivaspuri Private Colony after incessant rainfall has gone viral on social media. The 31-second video clip shows the rainwater and nullah water flowing on the streets of Srinivaspuri Private Colony in Delhi. As the video moves further, the nullah water can be seen washing away vehicles as people stand in despair. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted high-intensity showers over the National Capital for the next two days. Delhi Rains Forecast: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of National Capital; IMD Predicts High-Intensity Showers Over Next Two Days (Watch Video).

Drainage Line Breaks Away After Heavy Rainfall in Delhi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)