The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that Delhi recorded 41.6 degrees Celsius on April 8. The weather agency also predicted severe heatwave for April 9 and 10 and said that there will be some relief post that. RK Jenamani, IMD-Delhi said, "There is no chance of rain over large parts of India, particularly central and northwest parts in the next few days."

