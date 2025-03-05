The Delhi Police have submitted a written response to the Rouse Avenue Court, opposing the plea seeking an FIR against Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra. In their submission, the police stated that Mishra is being falsely implicated in the matter and had no involvement in the northeast Delhi riots of 2020. The case pertains to allegations linking Mishra’s statements to the violence that erupted in the city. The court is expected to review the submissions before deciding whether to file an FIR against the minister. Delhi Riots 2020: Court Raps Cop for Using ‘Manipulated’ Clip To Frame Accused, Acquits Him.

Police Oppose FIR Plea Against Kapil Mishra

Delhi Police filed its written submissions (before Rouse Avenue Court) opposing the plea seeking FIR against Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra. Delhi Police have said that Kapil Mishra is being framed in the matter despite he had no role in the northeast Delhi riots of 2020. — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2025

