In a shocking incident, a property dealer and his friend were shot at by three masked shooters in an alleged fallout of extortion attempt in Delhi last week. The property dealer suffered injuries in the incident. The CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on social media which shows the shooters who arrived on a bike, took a U-turn after locating their victim, and fired at him in Dichaon Kalan area. Cops have arrested two of the shooters, Sameer and a minor while a search is on for their third aide, Bunty. Tillu Tajpuriya Murder in Tihar Jail: CCTV Footage Shows Gangster Being Brutally Stabbed by Killers (Watch Video).

Man Shot At in Delhi

On CCTV, Property Dealer Shot At By Men On Bike After Extortion Call In Delhi https://t.co/1GLhvtRldg pic.twitter.com/0UGkYYRxAT — NDTV (@ndtv) May 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)